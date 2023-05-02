Ontario invests $14M in Southwestern expansion projects

The Ontario government is supporting $14 million in new investments by two Southwestern Ontario companies, EDGE Automation and Takumi Stamping Canada Inc., to boost local manufacturing and create 78 jobs in London and St. Thomas.

As part of these investments, the government is providing the companies with over $2.1 million in funding through the Regional Development Program (RDP).

“Our government is proud to support local manufacturers as they look to expand their operations and create more jobs,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “We’re creating the right conditions to attract more investments to Southwestern Ontario from both global companies like Volkswagen and local businesses like EDGE Automation and Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.”

EDGE Automation, a London-based manufacturer that provides automated solutions in mechanical and electrical design and programming, product manufacturing and custom machine building, is investing nearly $5.2 million to expand their operations. The expansion will include a larger facility, equipment and an enterprise resource planning system to improve efficiencies. This project is supported by over $778,000 in funding through the RDP’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and will help create 13 new jobs.

“EDGE welcomes the RDP funding, which will help accelerate our growth and team expansion,” said Gerard Regier, president, EDGE Automation. “At a time of economic uncertainty and rising costs, the funding helped make our expansion plans more financially viable. The expansion will help us create local high value jobs and reinvest into our employees.”

Takumi Stamping Canada Inc., is an automotive parts manufacturer based in St. Thomas that ships 500,000 parts in over 540 different part offerings per day. The company is investing nearly $9 million to expand its plant and add new operating equipment. This investment is supported by over $1.3 million in provincial funding through the RDP’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund and will help create 65 new jobs.

“Our team at Takumi Stamping Canada Inc. remains very excited about the opportunities that the provincial funding through the RDP’s Southwestern Ontario Development Fund supports as we move towards future growth of the business and continue to build upon our strong foundations in the community,” said Masakatsu Nakata, COO and chief engineering officer for Takumi Stamping Canada Inc.