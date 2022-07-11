Plant.ca

Ontario Government cuts gas and fuel tax

Monica Ferguson   

The Ontario Government cut the province’s gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months.

Effective July 1 until December 31, 2022, the gas tax rate will be cut from 14.7 cents per litre to nine cents per litre. The fuel tax rate, which applies to diesel, will be reduced from 14.3 cents per litre to nine cents per litre.

“People and businesses are feeling the pinch of high gas prices and grocery bills,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, minister of finance. “Our government is cutting the gas and fuel tax rates to put money back in people’s pockets and help keep costs down.”

