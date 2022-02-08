Ontario funds building of ready-mix concrete plant in Parry Sound

February 8, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is providing $400,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation to The Sarjeant Co. Ltd. to build a ready-mix concrete plant in Parry Sound.

“The Ontario Government’s investment in northern development was a catalyst for The Sarjeant Company’s expansion into the Parry Sound area and beyond,” said Wayne Wilson, Owner, The Sarjeant Co. Ltd.

The construction of The Sarjeant Co. Ltd.’s new facility will increase its ready-mix concrete production capacity. Ready-mix concrete is a combination of cement, water and aggregates, such as sand, gravel or crushed stone that is delivered to a construction site ready-to-pour, reducing labour and costs for the construction company.