Ontario expands HOT lanes pilot to Highways 403 and 410

The Ontario government is proposing to expand the High Occupancy Toll (HOT) lanes pilot to Highways 403 and 410 to provide more travel options for people in the Greater Golden Horseshoe (GGH).

“Improving the capacity and performance of our highways will help us meet the transportation needs of the GGH, one of the fastest growing areas in North America,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister, Transportation. “Expanding the HOT lanes pilot to Highways 410 and 403 provides people in Brampton, Mississauga and across the region with more travel options that will help them spend less time in traffic and more time with their loved ones.”

The proposed changes would be implemented for the January 2022 permit period and includes one permit for all HOT lanes in the pilot. This means that all HOT permitholders would be able to use HOT lanes on the following stretches of highway:

Highway 410 from Eglinton Avenue to Clark Boulevard in Mississauga/Brampton.

Highway 403 from the Highway 407/403 interchange to Highway 401 in Mississauga.

QEW from Trafalgar Road in Oakville to Guelph Line in Burlington.

Beginning in November, an additional 500 HOT lanes permits will be made available for sale, bringing the total to approximately 1350 permits for each three-month term.

Everyone in Ontario is encouraged to share their feedback on the HOT lanes expansion proposal by submitting comments on the Regulatory Registry by July 26.