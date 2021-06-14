Minerva Intelligence and Clarity Gold announce Driver AI analysis

Minerva Intelligence announced the signing of a service provision contract with Clarity Gold Corp. for the use of Minerva’s proprietary Driver technology, enabling precision drill targeting into drilling data from Clarity’s Destiny Project in the Abitibi.

“As the drill program progresses, our team has been diligently compiling and processing the historic database on the Destiny project which includes over 50,000m of drilling. The Driver AI analysis will enable our team to further unlock value of this extensive dataset as we continue advancing the Destiny Project,” said James Rogers, CEO, Clarity Gold Corp.

Minerva can deliver insights by using their Driver software to identify multi-element zones in drilling data. Driver then can associate these zones with relevant lithologies and structures and express this knowledge of identified exploration vectors extracted from exploration data in a form that enables computer reasoning.

Minerva’s cognitive reasoning platform then extends its AI work by comparing the identified vectors to hundreds of past and present mines throughout the world, shortlisting those most similar to Clarity’s targets, which can then serve as explainable models upon which geologists can build their drilling strategies.

“This contract with Clarity is a testament to the effectiveness of our AI technology in the domain of mineral prospecting,” said Scott Tillman, CEO, Minerva Intelligence. “Clarity is very confident in our DRIVER technology after conducting due diligence on our past projects, and Minerva is looking forward to quickly delivering valuable insights into the Destiny Project drilling data.”