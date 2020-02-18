Manufacturing sales fell in December to $56.4B: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.7% to $56.4 billion in December, hurt by the motor vehicle assembly and the aerospace product and parts industries.

The agency says it was the fourth consecutive month that manufacturing sales have moved lower.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5%, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 6.8% to $4.9 billion in December due to lower production, mostly attributable to longer seasonal plant shutdowns and the closure of the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. The aerospace product and parts industry decreased 15.7% to $1.9 billion.

Constant dollar sales declined 0.4%, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.