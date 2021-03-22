Manufacturing employment increases, says ADP Research Institute

According to the February ADP Canada National Employment Report, Canadian employment in manufacturing has increased by 2,200 jobs.

Employment in Canada decreased by 100,800 jobs from January to February. The decreased jobs are in the service providing sector, including trade/transportation and utilities, professional/business services, administrative and support, education and healthcare, and leisure and hospitality.

“The decrease in jobs was led by leisure and hospitality, trade, and construction, while the manufacturing and finance sectors recorded slight job gains,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “As lockdown restrictions continue to ease across the country, hard hit industries, such as leisure and hospitality, will begin to see gains in hiring.”

The ADP Research Institute report, which is derived from ADP payroll data, measures the change in total nonfarm payroll employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.