J.D. Irving forecasts 6,800 hires in Canada, US over three years

SAINT JOHN, NB — J.D. Irving Ltd., the New Brunswick-based conglomerate, is forecasting more than 6,800 full time hires and 2,700 student hires across its operations in Canada and the US over the next three years.

Most of these jobs (87%) will be in Atlantic Canada.

“Seventy-four per cent of the jobs are in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia alone,” said Colleen Baxter, vice-president of human resources.

The three-year forecast reflects anticipated retirements, business growth and normal workforce turnover.

The company employs 16,000 in agriculture, construction and equipment, consumer products, food,

forestry and forestry products, retail and distribution, shipbuilding and industrial fabrication, transportation and logistics.

Baxter said its businesses will need to fill 400 positions through immigration.

Most job opportunities are in operations, shipping, supply and logistics, retail sales and engineering.

More than 400 skilled trades jobs will be filled across all divisions,81% of these in Atlantic Canada. The remaining 19% will be in Ontario, Maine, New York and Georgia.

