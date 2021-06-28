Hamilton manufacturer to provide components for COVID-19 tests

June 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

Coreprint Patterns, family-owned-and-operated business, will manufacture critical components for COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for hospitals and labs across Ontario, with an investment of approximately $860,000 from the Ontario government.

Currently, there are no made-in-Ontario sources for these components, which are difficult to acquire due to high demand globally.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in domestic businesses with the ideas and solutions to help us through this pandemic and put us on the path to economic recovery,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Coreprint Patterns’ manufacturing of vital and in-demand components for COVID-19 testing is an example of Ontario innovation at its very best. Ontario manufacturers continue to enhance our resilience to any challenge while strengthening our health care system and the economy.”

Coreprint Patterns’ is a family-run business whose current core business is mold making. These are predominantly for floor mold castings, match plates castings, investment castings and injection molded plastics, as well as machining with a focus on castings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a deficit in local production of biomedical labware. Under the guidance of Dr. David Bulir of St. Joesph’s Hospital and Joyce Seto of Ontario Health we have identified specific items in critical need,” said Jonathan Hornell-Kennedy, Owner and Operator, Coreprint Patterns. “With support from Dr. Stephen Veldhuis of the McMaster Manufacturing Research institute, Oliver Kehrls of Niigon Machines and the team at Elliot Matsuura we have been working to produce these items. With great thanks to the aforementioned parties, Coreprint will leverage the funding from OTF to bolster the local industry surrounding the production of these critical items while creating good jobs in our community.”