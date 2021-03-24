Government of Canada gives grants to manufacturing businesses

Canada Economic Developmet (CED) for Quebec Regions has granted $250,000 to Les Entreprises Daniel Goyette Inc. and Services Mécanique Fabrication Inc.

Le Entreprises Daniel Goyette Inc. specializes in manufacturing structural and decorative aluminum products for residential buildings. It was granted $150,000 repayable contribution that will help acquire a new building, refit its facilities, and acquire and install new production equipment, including digital bending and stamping machines, moulds, compressors and a forklift. It created five jobs.

Services Mécanique Fabrication Inc. specializes in machining precision parts, completes general machining work and offers industrial mechanics, equipment design, soldering, mounting and tailored manufacturing services. It was granted $100,000 repayable contribution that has helped in acquiring and installing production equipment, including a large-scale milling machine and digital control tower. It created three jobs.

“We are continuing to work with innovative manufacturers to give them the tools they need to develop innovative technologies and processes, to the benefit of Quebec’s workers and regions,” said Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament, Ahuntsic-Cartierville, and Minister, Economic Development and Official Languages, responsible for CED. “Thanks to Government of Canada support, they can leverage innovation, a veritable economic engine and pillar of growth, to stimulate the local economy and create good jobs in their region. As such, our manufacturing businesses are in a better position to prepare for the post-COVID-19 recovery.”