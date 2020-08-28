PLANT

Fitch Ratings issues new warning over federal spending, debt

Downgraded Canada's triple-A credit rating in June to AA+ over the deterioration of public finances due to COVID-19.

August 28, 2020   by CP STAFF


Economy
General
Government
AA+ rating
COVID
debt
Economy
Finance
Fitch
pandemic

OTTAWA — A major global credit rating agency is issuing a new warning about federal debt that it says may become more difficult to tackle once the pandemic passes.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Canada’s triple-A credit rating in June, dropping the country to an “AA+” rating over what it called “the deterioration of Canada’s public finances” due to COVID-19.

The decision came out before the Liberals released an updated outlook in early July for federal spending, which projected a deficit of $343.2 billion and a debt of over $1.2 trillion.

Those figures were before the Liberals promised last week to spend $37 billion to revamp income support programs for hard-hit workers.

Fitch says in a note that gross government debt will be 120% of economic output, which is “significantly higher” than the median for a double-A rating.

The ratings agency said it expects government spending to drop sharply starting in 2021, but the growing deficit will make reining in spending and the debt more challenging over the medium-term.

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Moody’s changes Ont. debt outlook to negative amid deficit fears
Canada’s robust credit rating should calm fears about federal deficits: Trudeau
Alberta sees another credit rating downgrade on rising debt levels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*