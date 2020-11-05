Feds invest $100M to spur job creation in Alberta and fight climate change

OTTAWA — The Government of Canada announced approximately $100 million from the Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund to support initiatives in Alberta aimed at growing the clean economy.

As a result of this funding, approximately 3,100 jobs will be created in the areas of construction, energy efficiency retrofits, clean technology innovation, industrial transformation and research. It will also support the cumulative reductions estimated at 10 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to support made-in-Alberta solutions to create good jobs and grow a cleaner, more sustainable economy,” said Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a prepared statement. “Announcements like this will enable Canada to achieve its climate goals while ensuring that we have a sustainable and prosperous economic future.”

The investment will finance programs administered by the provincial government. These programs will support industry, farmers, Indigenous people, researchers, small businesses and families reduce their emissions and transition to a cleaner economy.

Projects funded through these programs can include operational energy retrofits, the scaling up of biofuel production, clean technology deployment, and geothermal generation. The investment will help facilities lower emissions, cut operational costs and support the creation of jobs across the province.