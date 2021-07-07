FedDev Ontario invests in Waterloo-based additive manufacturing consortium

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Multi-Scale Additive Manufacturing (MSAM) Lab, housed at the University of Waterloo, will establish the Additive Manufacturing Alliance (AMA), with a FedDev Ontario investment of $8.2 million.

Providing access to the MSAM’s specialized metal 3D printing equipment and expertise, the AMA will help companies move their technologies from prototype to production-ready.

“The manufacturing sector is at the heart of many well-paying jobs in communities across Canada. While we work to finish the fight against the global pandemic, we are also focused on the future, and on embracing next-generation technologies to build forward,” said Mélanie Joly, Minister, Economic Development and Official Languages. “The investment in the University of Waterloo’s AMA will help to create and maintain over 275 jobs, and through training opportunities, will help the workers of tomorrow succeed.”

The project will support over 90 businesses to commercialize nearly 30 advanced manufacturing technologies, create and maintain over 275 jobs and provide training and outreach opportunities for approximately 1,500 students, research associates and industry personnel. It will expand MSAM’s geographical reach beyond Kitchener-Waterloo and the Greater Toronto Area, with new participating companies from across Southwestern Ontario.

“This FedDev Ontario investment will help to engage and train a substantial number of companies in environmentally sustainable manufacturing opportunities offered by additive manufacturing to solidify Ontario’s additive manufacturing green supply chain and industry ecosystem.” said Ehsan Toyserkani, Professor, Canada Research Chair in Additive Manufacturing, Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo.