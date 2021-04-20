PLANT

Employment in Canada increased by 634,800

April 20, 2021   Maryam Farag


Business Operations
Economy
General
Government
Manufacturing
Canada
Canadian economy
Economy
government
growth
jobs
manufacturer
manufacturing

Employment in Canada increased by 634,800 jobs from February to March, according to the March ADP Canada National Employment Report, including 53,000 manufacturing jobs.

“March recorded significant job gains in the labour market, with all sectors adding jobs,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “The relaxed restrictions in some provinces have contributed to the job growth, led by trade, transportation and utilities, and leisure and hospitality leading the way. We are continuing to keep a close watch on the service sector and those industries that require consumer contact, as their trajectory will be determined by the path of the virus and number of cases, varying restrictions, as well as changes in business practices that lead to an increased reliance on automation post-pandemic.”

March 2021 Report Highlights:

Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1:  634,800

Advertisment

Industry Snapshot:

– Goods Producing:

  • Manufacturing     53,000
  • Construction     25,300
  • Natural Resources and Mining     3,800

– Service Providing:

  • Trade/Transportation and Utilities     164,400
  • Information     7,200
  • Finance/Real Estate     13,600
  • Professional/Business Services     65,500

– Professional/Technical     27,800

– Management of Companies     2,400

– Administrative and Support     35,200

  • Education & Health Care     88,200

– Educational Services     32,300

– Health Care     55,900

  • Leisure and Hospitality     151,200
  • Other Services2     62,700

 

Print this page

Related Stories
Manufacturing employment increases, says ADP Research Institute
Increased border traffic likely as Canada, US economies reopen: Freeland
Second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 new jobs
Canadian employment growth flat in January