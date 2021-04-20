Employment in Canada increased by 634,800
Employment in Canada increased by 634,800 jobs from February to March, according to the March ADP Canada National Employment Report, including 53,000 manufacturing jobs.
“March recorded significant job gains in the labour market, with all sectors adding jobs,” said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP. “The relaxed restrictions in some provinces have contributed to the job growth, led by trade, transportation and utilities, and leisure and hospitality leading the way. We are continuing to keep a close watch on the service sector and those industries that require consumer contact, as their trajectory will be determined by the path of the virus and number of cases, varying restrictions, as well as changes in business practices that lead to an increased reliance on automation post-pandemic.”
March 2021 Report Highlights:
Total Canada Nonfarm Payroll Employment1: 634,800
Industry Snapshot:
– Goods Producing:
- Manufacturing 53,000
- Construction 25,300
- Natural Resources and Mining 3,800
– Service Providing:
- Trade/Transportation and Utilities 164,400
- Information 7,200
- Finance/Real Estate 13,600
- Professional/Business Services 65,500
– Professional/Technical 27,800
– Management of Companies 2,400
– Administrative and Support 35,200
- Education & Health Care 88,200
– Educational Services 32,300
– Health Care 55,900
- Leisure and Hospitality 151,200
- Other Services2 62,700
