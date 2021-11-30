Electric vehicle chargers coming to Dufferin County

November 30, 2021 Maryam Farag

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $289,000 to Dufferin County to install 44 electric vehicle (EV) chargers for its vehicle fleet and residents.

The County also invested over $338,000, bringing the total project cost to over $627,000. The chargers will be available by the end of 2022.

“We’re making it easier for people in Dufferin County to drive electric. This is a critical part of lowering emissions in the transportation sector and achieving our climate targets.” said Wilkinson.

This investment is funded through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. The County’s Corporate Climate Change Action Plan found that its vehicle fleet accounted for almost 40 per cent of its total greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is an important stepping stone on our path to net zero by 2050 in Dufferin. We are gearing up for the future of electric transportation.” said Darren White Dufferin, County Warden and Mayor of Melancthon.