Plant.ca

ElectraMeccanica announces delivery of 42 SOLO EVs

December 7, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: ElectraMeccanica.

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. announced it has delivered a total of 42 SOLO electric vehicles to reservation and fleet holders as of November 30.

Delivery of SOLOs to reservation holders and fleets commenced on October 4 at an event that took place at Los Angeles Hilton.

“The excitement surrounding our flagship SOLO EV continues to gain momentum, further evident in the overwhelming number of visitors and test drive participants during the recent Los Angeles Auto Show,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO, ElectraMeccanica. “In addition to delivering SOLO EVs to reservation holders and fleets, over 900 individuals enjoyed test drives at the LA Auto Show, exceeding our expectations.”

 

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
Economy General Automotive automotive Electric Vehicles manufacturer manufacturing Technology


Related Stories
ElectraMeccanica’s SOLO EV selected for celebrity race during Canadian E-Fest
Electra Meccanica opens SOLO plant in China
DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company announce addition of INDI EV Crossover Sedan at LA Auto Show
Ford announces Ford Ion Park, a battery Centre of Excellence