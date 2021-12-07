ElectraMeccanica announces delivery of 42 SOLO EVs

December 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. announced it has delivered a total of 42 SOLO electric vehicles to reservation and fleet holders as of November 30.

Delivery of SOLOs to reservation holders and fleets commenced on October 4 at an event that took place at Los Angeles Hilton.

“The excitement surrounding our flagship SOLO EV continues to gain momentum, further evident in the overwhelming number of visitors and test drive participants during the recent Los Angeles Auto Show,” said Kevin Pavlov, CEO, ElectraMeccanica. “In addition to delivering SOLO EVs to reservation holders and fleets, over 900 individuals enjoyed test drives at the LA Auto Show, exceeding our expectations.”