Demand for automation spurs global machine vision market: report

February 1, 2022 Maryam Farag

Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global Machine Vision Growth Opportunities, finds that rising demand for automation across industries to enhance operations and productivity is driving the global machine vision market.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the industry will likely garner $14.02 billion in revenue by 2025 from $10.28 billion in 2020, an uptick at a compound annual growth rate of 6.4 per cent. However, with supply chain disruptions due to the impact of COVID-19, the sector will cross 2019 levels by 2022, and the positive trends witnessed across industries; pharmaceuticals, food and beverage processing and packaging, electronics and semiconductors, and automotive, will be crucial to prompt the market expansion.

From a regional perspective, Asia-Pacific will remain the largest and fastest-growing market for machine vision systems over the forecast period. Industrialization, especially in automotive, pharmaceuticals, and electronics and semiconductors, is the primary reason to leverage the market in the region. Similarly, North America and Europe will register moderate growth. Demand for automation in manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceutical, automotive, and medical devices, will accelerate the machine vision systems industry in the regions.

“The demand for machine vision systems will witness a surge as the manufacturing industry worldwide makes a transformational shift toward Industry 5.0, which will be fully autonomous with human-to-machine interfaces and zero waste,” said Sujan Sami, Industrial Program Manager, Frost & Sullivan. “Further, the change in consumer eating habits and lifestyles due to pandemic has resulted in the growth of food and beverage manufacturing, processing, and packaging companies. As food safety regulations grow stricter globally, food processing and manufacturing industries increasingly depend on machine vision systems for quality control.”

