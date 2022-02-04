CME’s Ontario Made program reaches 11,000 registered products

February 4, 2022 Maryam Farag

Since the inception of Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME’s) Ontario Made program in the summer of 2020, over 2,500 manufacturers have registered over 11,000 products.

To further propel the visibility of Ontario-made products and manufacturers, Ontario Made is calling on all Ontario manufacturers to become a part of this free branding program.

The next 750 manufacturers to successfully register for the Ontario Made program will receive 3,000 free Ontario Made labels to use on their products and/or promotional efforts. After manufacturers are accepted into the program, they will have more opportunities to receive free Ontario Made marketing materials to increase brand awareness and connect with more businesses in their sector through B2B matchmaking support.

“Though Ontarians have always been interested in supporting their neighbours and buying local goods, the global rise in protectionism and COVID-19 have accelerated this need and awareness,” said Dennis Darby, President and CEO, CME. “The Ontario Made program enables Ontario manufacturers and retailers to increase their local market sales, meet consumers’ needs, and help grow the economy which feeds money back into services all Canadians rely on, such as schools, roads, and health care.”