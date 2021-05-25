Candor Industries Inc. receives a FedDev Ontario contribution

A FedDev Ontario repayable contribution of approximately $850,000 was announced for Candor Industries Inc. to expand operations and create 15 jobs.

Candor Industries Inc. is a North York-based fabricator of printed circuit boards (PCBs), which allow signals and power to be routed between devices used in everyday life, such as blood sugar monitors and remote controls. Candor is experiencing increased demand from clients in the technology, medical device, telecommunications and aerospace sectors for nanotechnology and semiconductor packages required for performance of new devices.

With FedDev Ontario support, the company will take on first-in-North America PCB manufacturing, including green laser-cutting/drilling, induction lamination, bonding and direct imaging. The company will be able to produce higher complexity products for next-generation telecommunications and 5G markets.

“Since 1978, shortly after I immigrated to Canada, I have been in the Printed Circuit Board industry,” said Yogen Patel, President, Candor Industries Inc. “The journey since has been the Canadian dream. I am proud of how far our Candor team has come, and how we are making a difference in Canadian manufacturing. Thank you to the Government of Canada for the strong support. With programs through FedDev Ontario, you allow Canadian manufacturers to stand out globally, and support not only our local original equipment designers, but global research and development.”

