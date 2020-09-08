Canadian employer hiring prospects improving: ManpowerGroup

TORONTO — Canadian employers expect a modest hiring pace over the next three months with a seasonally adjustment outlook of 6%, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

Steady job gains are forecast for the manufacturing – non-durables sector, with a net outlook of 12%, while an outlook of 9% is reported by manufacturing – durables sector employers.

Employers in the public administration sector report the strongest job prospects (17%) while job creators in the Ontario region are forecasting the strongest outlook of the four regions in Canada with a 10% outook.

There are negative net outlooks for micro (-2%) and small (-1%) organizations. Medium-size (6%) and large organizations (17%) are hiring.

Employers in two of the four regions of the country and in eight industry sectors expect to increase payrolls next quarter.

The survey by the global human resources specialists of involved 1,200 employers across Canada showing 12% of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, while 9% anticipate cutbacks for net outlook of 3%. Seventy-three per cent expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 6% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

“While Canadian employer hiring intentions remain modest, there has been a great improvement in the outlook for Q4 when compared to the previous quarter,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada. “A real benefit for job seekers is that eight of the 10 industry sectors are expecting to add workers in the upcoming quarter with the exceptions being the education and mining sectors.”