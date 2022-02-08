Canada invests in zero-emission vehicle awareness projects

February 8, 2022 Maryam Farag

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a combined investment of over $450,000 to Electric Autonomy Canada and Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) to support zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) awareness projects.

Electric Autonomy Canada will receive a $176,375 investment to develop and launch an awareness initiative for light- and medium-duty fleets on the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs). The platform will provide the tools and education necessary to help prepare for the transition to fleet electrification.

“With the support of the Government of Canada, we’re excited to be launching Canada’s number-one knowledge platform to advance the electrification of fleets,” said Nino Di Cara, Founder and President, Electric Autonomy Canada. “We’ll be working directly with our industry and research partners to develop learning modules, real-world case studies, best practices and videos that act as a resource to inform, educate and empower fleet owners and operators to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles.”

The CAA will receive a $285,000 investment to develop an interactive EV Buyer’s Guide that provides information on critical elements of EV ownership to curious Canadians, “and ensure they have the information to convert their curiosity into confidence to buy an EV.”

“CAA has been supporting the transition to more fuel-efficient and zero-emission vehicles for more than a decade,” said Ian Jack, Vice-President, Public Affairs, CAA. “With support from NRCan, CAA is looking forward to creating an EV Buyers’ Guide to help Canadians ready to take the step to electric vehicles.”

Federal funding for both projects is provided through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting projects aiming to increase awareness, knowledge and public confidence in ZEVs and public charging and refuelling infrastructure.