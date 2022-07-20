Canada invests in bison exports

The Canadian Government is investing up to $133,611 to support economic growth for Canada’s bison industry.

With funding under the AgriMarketing Program, the Canadian Bison Association will be provided with the resources to increase its efforts to expand and grow market access in Europe and to increase exports of Canadian bison to the United States.

“This investment is very important in assisting the bison industry in rebuilding European markets as well as supporting strategies to ensure growth in exports to the United States,” Terry Kremeniuk, executive director, Canadian Bison Association. “A significant portion of the increase in consumer awareness and exports globally can be attributed to the ongoing funding received through the AgriMarketing Program.”