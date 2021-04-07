Averna announces new shareholders

Averna announced that Walter Capital Partners, Investissement Québec and W Investments Group LP have joined the company’s executive team members as shareholders.

“We are very proud to welcome these new partners,” said François Rainville, President, Averna. “With their participation, the Averna team will have the resources to continue its fast-paced growth and we will keep our focus on consolidating the international market in our sector.”

Headquartered in Montréal, the company currently employs about 400 people in seven countries, and provides solutions and expertise in the life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation electrification, aerospace, defence and telecommunications industries. Its client list includes Medtronic, Google, Microsoft, Oculus, Intel, GE Healthcare, Rivian and Datwyler.

“Walter Capital Partners will leverage its expertise and resources to support Averna’s world-class management team in deploying an international acquisition strategy,” said Éric Doyon, Managing Partner, Walter Capital Partners. “We are pleased to team up with Investissement Québec and W Investments Group LP, two co-investors who are as motivated as we are to support François Rainville and his team, who are also important shareholders.”