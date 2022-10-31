UBC and TEBO launch circular economy research project

TEBO Group of Industries and The University of British Columbia (UBC) begin a research partnership aimed at driving sustainable and carbon-efficient construction and infrastructure technology.

The three-year, $6.6 million collaboration will focus on building research capacity and developing solutions in sustainable engineering, smart cities and the circular economy.

TEBO engineers and UBC researchers will explore and develop made-in-Canada solutions with the potential to inform TEBO’s infrastructure and development projects worldwide.

“In close collaboration with TEBO Group, we will leverage UBC research, development and demonstration capabilities such as the UBC Biorefining Research & Innovation Centre to support the development and adoption of waste-to-energy infrastructure technologies and supply chain optimization processes,” said Dr. Xiaotao (Tony) Bi, director, clean energy research centre and director, Biorefining Research and Innovation Centre, UBC.

Advertisement

Initial research collaborations will include advancing technologies and building approaches that reduce the carbon footprint and improve resilience to climate change and natural disasters, circular bioeconomy and advanced fabrication.