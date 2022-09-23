Plant.ca

Toyota’s Eastern Canada distribution centre is now solar-powered

Photo: Toyota.

Toyota Canada’s Eastern Canada Parts Distribution Centre (ECPDC) officially switched on a AC rooftop solar system that will generate 1145 MWh annually, providing all the electrical needs of the building and carbon offsets needed on-site.

The ECPDC is a facility with 44,356 square-metres of warehouse and office space in Clarington, Ontario, and a recipient of Zero Carbon Building – Design certification by the Canada Green Building Council, making it one of the most environmentally sustainable buildings of its kind in the country.

“From the very beginning, our new ECPDC was designed with environmental sustainability in mind,” said Tony Kelly, VP of customer services, Toyota Canada. “By flipping the switch on our rooftop solar system, we’ve achieved another major milestone in our efforts to go above and beyond – not only to meet our own sustainability targets, but to limit our carbon footprint for future generations.”

