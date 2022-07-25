Rock Tech Lithium signs agreement with German car producer

Rock Tech Lithium signed a framework agreement with a German-based, globally operating car producer.

The agreement establishes the arrangements for the supply of lithium hydroxide, a key material in the production of lithium-ion EV batteries. The agreement forms the basis between the automaker and Rock Tech Lithium for future supplies of lithium hydroxide and has a five-year term with renewal options.

“We are very pleased to have found a renowned partner to advance the topic of e-mobility,” said Markus Bruegmann, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium. “We expect to commence production of lithium hydroxide in Guben, Brandenburg, where we are building Europe’s first lithium hydroxide converter. The start of production is planned for 2024.”

The framework supports the parties’ commitments to environmental responsibility and sustainability, including an agreement to create a roadmap to achieve CO2-neutral production of lithium hydroxide by the end of 2030 and requiring that any product supplied must be sourced from mining sites audited by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances.