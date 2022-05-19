Ontario investing in auto parts supply chain

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The Ontario government is investing $5.5 million in the province’s auto parts supply chain with the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP).

O-AMP is phase two of Ontario’s 10-year plan, Driving Prosperity ― The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector. Phase two includes the production of hybrid and battery electric vehicles, EV battery and component production, and increasing exports of Ontario-made auto parts and innovations.

“O-AMP plays an integral part in helping Ontario-based companies grow in a globally competitive auto parts industry,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “The auto and manufacturing sectors are cornerstones of Ontario’s economy, providing good jobs for local families and workers. By reducing the cost of doing business in Ontario by nearly $7 billion annually, and through programs like O-AMP, our government is creating the right economic climate to encourage investment, innovation and growth.”

The $22 million O-AMP program is investing in technology adoption and/or training in lean manufacturing. Nearly 150 projects are either underway or completed under the program, and they are expected to create more than 820 jobs.