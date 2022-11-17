Ontario appoints members to the Electrification and Energy Transition panel

The province appointed Dr. Monica Gattinger and chief emeritus Emily Whetung, former chief of Curve Lake First Nation, to the panel, where they join panel chair David Collie.

“Ontario comes from a position of strength, we have already done the heavy-lifting building one of the cleanest electricity systems in the world, giving us a clean energy advantage,” said Todd Smith, minister of energy. “Through the Electrification and Energy Transition Panel, our government is planning for the future to ensure we can continue to serve a growing population and support the new jobs from unprecedented investments including everything from electric vehicle and battery manufacturing to clean steelmaking.”

The panel will advise the government on the value of the energy sector to help Ontario’s economy prepare for electrification and the energy transition. Their goal is to help enable investment, job creation and skills development.

The Ministry is commissioning an independent energy pathways study to understand how Ontario’s energy sector can support electrification and the energy transition.