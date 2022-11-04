King Steel, Siemens and Ruhyih Automation partner in green manufacturing efforts

King Steel Machinery and Siemens have partnered with equipment supplier Ruhyih Automation, to begin integrating digital twin technologies into injection molding machines. The agreement focuses on energy and carbon reduction throughout the industry by incorporating energy efficiency from the start of the production process.

Representatives from the three companies met at the Taiwan-Germany joint business council meeting, where officials from both countries’ economic ministries attended to discuss economic and sustainability initiatives. The highlight of the event was the signing of a tri-party cooperation agreement between Siemens Taiwan, King Steel, and Ruhyih Automation.

The deal sees the three global players join to represent Taiwan and Germany by promoting energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and information security.