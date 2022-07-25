Government of Canada invests in southern Ontario early-stage cleantech

FedDev Ontario’s non-repayable contribution of over $2.5 million from GreenCentre Canada will help businesses in the cleantech sector commercialize their products, scale-up their businesses and create jobs in southern Ontario.

Each company selected will have a plan tailored to address their specific needs to accelerate their product and process developments. Through this Jobs and Growth Fund investment, GreenCentre Canada will assist up to 30 SMEs, support 650 jobs, 350 during the project period and an additional 300 within two years of project completion, and leverage almost $400,000 in private sector investment.

Participants will receive business advisory supports from a network of chemists, chemical engineers and specialists that will assist with product development and commercialization activities that will help entrepreneurs get their products to market faster.

GreenCentre Canada will focus on supporting underrepresented groups in the cleantech sector. This includes prioritizing participation of underrepresented groups to be supported by the program, as well as identifying and supporting companies developing clean technologies that could benefit Indigenous communities.

“Through support for GreenCentre Canada’s Advance-ON program, the Government of Canada is supporting the transition to a clean, green economy,” said Mark Gerretsen, member of parliament for Kingston and the Islands. “Today’s investment, reflects our commitment to helping local innovators succeed and to the equal participation of underrepresented groups in our economy.”