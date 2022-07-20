Government of Canada invests in farmers adopting clean technologies

An investment of more than $8.7 million will support 28 projects under the Agricultural Clean Technology (ACT) Program.

“Recent droughts and flooding across Canada are another stark reminder that Canadian farmers are on the front lines of climate change,” said The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “This new wave of innovative green projects announced today under our Agricultural Clean Technology Program demonstrates our intention to help farmers optimize the stewardship of the land, while increasing their productivity and profitability.”

Through the expanded ACT Program, it is anticipated that current pollution levels will be reduced by up to 0.8 megaton because of fuel switching and decreased fuel consumption. This funding is focused on three priority areas: green energy and energy efficiency, precision agriculture; and bioeconomy solutions.