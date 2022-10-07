Government of Canada invests in clean-tech company

The Government of Canada is investing up to $1.5 million in CHAR Technologies Thorold, through the Jobs and Growth Fund. The investment will create and maintain 14 jobs and acquire new equipment that will support the development and adoption of its made-in-Canada clean technology production process.

“We are thrilled to be the recipient of FedDev Ontario JGF funding to support the development and adoption of our made-in-Canada clean technology,” said Andrew White, CEO, CHAR Technologies. “Thanks to FedDev Ontario’s funding, CHAR will be positioned to support Canada’s Net Zero targets by increasing the supply of clean fuels generated from sustainable resources, which is part of our goal of decarbonizing for a circular economy.”