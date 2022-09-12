Government of Canada invests in a net-zero RCMP building in BC

An investment of $11.5 million through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) for the construction of a net-zero energy ready (NZER) RCMP detachment facility in the Municipality of North Cowichan was announces by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most,” said Taneen Rudyk, president, FCM. “The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground. We deliver results with our federal partners — supporting municipalities like North Cowichan build greener, more sustainable communities. Together, we are on the path to net zero.”

The integrated hub will serve an urban population of about 50,000 residents across North Cowichan, Duncan, Cowichan Tribes and the surrounding rural areas. The 50,000-square-foot building will bring together the North Cowichan/Duncan Detachment, Forensic Identification Services, South Island Traffic Services and Indigenous Policing.

Advertisement

The building will also incorporate energy efficiency in every aspect of the design. Optimized features of the building include structure and site orientation improvements, high-efficiency equipment, rooftop solar photovoltaic panels, solar shading to reduce cooling demand by 45 per cent, and daylight sensors to reduce annual lighting operations by 25 per cent.