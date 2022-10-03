Eviation completes first flight of an all-electric aircraft

Eviation Aircraft completed the first flight of its zero-emission Alice aircraft. Alice lifted off from Grant County International Airport, flying for eight minutes at an altitude of 3,500 feet.

“We embark on the next era of aviation – we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice,” said Gregory Davis, president and CEO, Eviation. “People now know what affordable, clean and sustainable aviation looks and sounds like for the first time in a fixed-wing, all-electric aircraft. This ground-breaking milestone will lead innovation in sustainable air travel, and shape both passenger and cargo travel in the future.”

Alice produces no carbon emissions, reduces noise, and costs a fraction to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Eviation Alice is targeted at commuter and cargo markets and will typically operate flights ranging from 150 miles to 250 miles.

Cape Air and Global Crossing Airlines, both US-based regional airlines, have placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircrafts. DHL Express is Eviation’s first cargo customer, with an order of 12 Alice eCargo planes. With this engagement DHL aims to establish the first electric express network.