Enerkem appoints new CEO

MONTREAL — Enerkem, a technology provider enabling low-carbon fuels and chemicals production from waste, announces the appointment of Michel Chornet as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Dominique Boies in this role. This announcement follows a series of changes to prepare for the next phase of the company’s growth.

Michel Chornet assumes the role of CEO with immediate effect. Michel’s family founded Enerkem in 2000 with cofounders Esteban Chornet (his father) and Vincent Chornet (his late brother). Michel brings experience in technology development, business development, plant start-ups, performance, financing activities, and growth management as well as R&D. He has been with Enerkem for years in various leadership positions, and he notably headed business development activities as well as technology management.

Michel succeeds Dominique Boies, who has been steering Enerkem through the past seven years. Dominique Boies first served as CFO of Enerkem before assuming the role of CEO in 2019. Under his leadership, Enerkem saw the launch of Enerkem’s first-of-a-kind commercial project Varennes Carbon Recycling currently in construction in Quebec, advancing multiple projects and securing strategic financial partnerships.

“Dominique has laid a robust foundation for Enerkem’s future success, and I am honoured to build upon the foundation,” Michel remarked. “Dominique will forever be part of Enerkem’s journey, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for his contributions.”

Looking ahead, Michel emphasized Enerkem’s future efforts. “Our focus remains on accelerating commercialization efforts to help decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors around the globe,” Michel noted. “We strongly believe we have the best available technology to decarbonize the maritime industry via our low carbon biomethanol, aviation via our best of class 2nd generation SAF, and circular chemicals. I am very proud to lead the organisation and our exceptional pool of talents as we embark on this new chapter and I am confident in our collective ability to achieve greatness.”