Emerson to support China’s carbon reduction goals

Emerson will provide integrated wind automation solutions and services to Taiyuan Heavy Industry for three greenfield wind farms located in Shanxi Province, China, a region experiencing high growth in its renewable generation base. Emerson’s wind turbine control software and TYHI wind turbines will deliver green energy to over 35 million residents located in Beijing and other Northern China cities.

China is accelerating its use of renewable energy sources to reduce dependency on fossil fuels to less than 20 per cent by 2060. To help address this goal, the China wind market is expected to grow with a cumulative grid-connected wind capacity of 689 gigawatts by the end of 2030, accounting for 67 per cent of the global share.

“Wind energy is an essential component of making a net zero future a reality. Our innovative wind expertise and comprehensive portfolio of wind solutions are backed by five decades of delivering value to global wind turbine owners, operators and manufacturers,” said Bob Yeager, president of power and water, Emerson. “The result is our ability to help our customers provide the lowest-cost source of clean energy, taking an important step toward a more sustainable world.”

The wind farms are scheduled for commercial operation in 2023.