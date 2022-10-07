Electrovaya to establish first U.S. facility

Electrovaya selected New York state as the location for its first U.S. gigafactory, to produce cells and batteries.

Electrovaya will occupy a 137,000 square foot plant on a 52-acre campus near Jamestown, NY. The company is developing the Gigafactory for lithium-ion batteries, which provide safety and longevity in applications for e-forklifts, e-trucks, e-robots, and e-buses.

“Electrovaya is proud to build our first U.S. gigafactory in New York state to manufacture our high-performance lithium-ion battery products with 100 per cent renewable energy,” said Dr. Raj Das Gupta, CEO, Electrovaya. “We are very pleased to have strong support from the State for this venture and expect to continue to find additional non-dilutive funding to support capital needs.”

Empire State Development is assisting the project by providing up to $4 million of tax credits through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program, and $2.5 million of funding through the Regional Council Capital Fund Program. The Gigafactory will be located in a former electronics manufacturing facility and is expected to create approximately 250 new jobs.