Electra makes progress on cobalt refinery project

Electra Battery Materials provided an update on the commissioning of its cobalt refinery located north of Toronto. The project remains on track to meet timelines, including the launch of a black mass recycling demonstration.

“Electra continues to build momentum,” said Trent Mell, CEO, Electra Battery Materials. “On the heels of our commercial agreement with LG Energy Solution announced last week, we are excited by the continued progress at our refinery and the prospects of our upcoming black mass recycling demonstration plant. Building upon successful metallurgical testing and engineering work, and the receipt and installation of key pieces of equipment, we anticipate launching our battery recycling demonstration plant at the Ontario refinery site this fall.”

Electra has completed process development and engineering on recycling black mass material, a by-product generated by the end-of-life EV battery recycling and other recycled lithium-based battery sources.

Electra will use a hydrometallurgical process to the treat black mass. This process has a low carbon footprint and produces stable non-acid generating tailings, thereby reducing environmental impacts while meeting or exceeding water discharge effluent criteria as stipulated by both federal and provincial regulations.