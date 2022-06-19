Construction to begin on energy centre in Gatineau

June 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The Government of Canada launched the construction of the Modernized Gatineau Energy Centre. The centre is part of the Energy Services Acquisition program, a project that will modernize and decarbonize the federal district energy system that provides heating for 80 buildings and cooling for 67 in the National Capital Region, including the Parliament buildings.

Construction on the centre is one of four sites that make up the federal district energy system, will begin in June 2022 and is expected to be completed by March 2025. When operational, the new centre will be carbon neutral.

“The new energy centre will represent a major shift in conventional thinking on how we heat and cool buildings in the National Capital Region,” said The Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement. “Not only will we reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our operations, save hundreds of millions of dollars in heating and cooling costs, and improve safety conditions, the centre has the potential to be a showcase project for other jurisdictions worldwide.”

By 2025, the entire federal district energy system will be modernized and converted from an energy-intensive and high-polluting steam system to a low-temperature hot-water system, reducing greenhouse gas emissions from heating and cooling operations by an estimated 92 per cent.