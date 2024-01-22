Trivium Packaging awarded Top Ranking of Platinum by EcoVadis

Trivium Packaging has retained its Platinum status for its third consecutive year, the highest ranking in the 2024 EcoVadis sustainability ratings.

EcoVadis’ platinum award reflects demonstrated improvements and contributions towards sustainable growth in the past year, with high scores in the Environment, Labour & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement categories, including a rating of “outstanding” in the Environment category.

EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings, awards the Platinum honour to the top one per cent of over 100,000 participating companies assessed globally, spanning over 175 countries and 200 industries.

“We are honoured to receive the prestigious ‘Platinum’ sustainability rating from EcoVadis for a third consecutive year. It is a testament to Trivium Packaging’s unwavering commitment to our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibility in packaging and all levels of our business,” said Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium’s. “This recognition underscores our dedication to driving positive change in the packaging industry and reinforces our belief that sustainable practices are integral to our business success.”

“Now more than ever, the bar has been raised,” said Jenny Wassenaar, Chief Sustainability Officer, Trivium. “This achievement, awarded by EcoVadis, is a testament to the work we’ve sought to achieve at Trivium and the long-term investment we’ve put into sustainable practices. Through our dedication to driving a positive and transparent sustainability impact, we aim to inspire others to join the continuous improvement processes that support our customers, our plant, and our people.”

The EcoVadis rating system scales from Bronze to Silver, Gold, and ultimately Platinum – which recognizes the top one per cent of all companies assessed over the last 12 months who are leading the way in ESG standards.