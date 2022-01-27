Ontario develops clean energy credit registry

January 27, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is developing a voluntary clean energy credit (CEC) registry.

Voluntary CECs are certificates that each represent one megawatt-hour of clean electricity that has been generated from a non-emitting source, such as solar, wind, bioenergy, hydroelectric and nuclear power.

“A voluntary clean energy credit market could be a key tool to help Ontario electricity customers realize their clean energy preferences,” said Lesley Gallinger, President and CEO, IESO. “We will engage with industry stakeholders, businesses, and others as we assess options for a potential market.”

The Ontario government has directed the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to research and report back on the design of a provincial CEC registry, that would give businesses more choice in how they achieve their corporate sustainability goals. The IESO will deliver its report by July 4. The government will consider the report as well as stakeholder input, with the intention of having the registry available by January 2023.