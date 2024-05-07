NGen launches $100 million sustainable manufacturing challenge

NGen announced the launch of the Sustainable Manufacturing Challenge, which seeks projects that will support Canada’s path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and target challenges like emissions reduction.

These Projects will aim to accelerate the application of Canadian cleantech and other advanced technologies to improve the environmental sustainability of Canadian manufacturing.

Projects must be collaborative and transformative, promising to push the boundaries of advanced manufacturing technology and world-class cleantech. Focus areas should include:

Low carbon – fuel, feedstock, energy – applied to manufacturing.

Implementation of net-zero facilities.

Innovative solutions for high heat generation – applied to manufacturing.

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage – applied to manufacturing.

Tracking and managing GHG emissions across the supply chain.

Smart Manufacturing for efficiency gains and GHG reduction.

Greener/circular/sustainable materials.

Projects should pursue one or more of the following objectives:

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Reduction of energy usage and natural resource consumption.

Operational efficiency gains.

Waste reduction.

Use of recycled and sustainable materials.

Full life cycle product management and closed loop manufacturing.

Circular manufacturing of materials.

Eligible projects must meet NGen’s four core strategic criteria:

Transformative: must confer significant competitive advantage to Canadian industry

Collaborative: project must demonstrate meaningful collaboration with a minimum of two Canadian industry partners

Applied: project must have a short to medium path to commercialization, and generate significant commercial and economic benefits

Enduring: project must provide broader benefits to Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem

For more information, contact NGen at smc@ngen.ca