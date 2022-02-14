Plant.ca

NFI Group receives order from New York for 60 battery electric buses

February 14, 2022   The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG (CP) – NFI Group Inc. says the New York City Transit Authority has ordered 60 battery-electric, zero-emission heavy-duty transit buses.

Financial terms of the sale were not immediately available.

New Flyer says the order is in addition to 15 battery-electric buses previously delivered to the transit authority.

The company’s Xcelsior Charge NG battery-electric buses use a lightweight electric traction drive system with up to 525 kWh of power.

The New York City Transit Authority and the MTA Bus Company comprise the largest transit agency in North America.

The order is supported by the U.S. Federal Transit Administration and helps the transit authority’s goal to reduce New York’s carbon footprint.

