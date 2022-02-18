Green skills transition, 3.1 million Canadian jobs to be affected: report

February 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

RBC Economics and Thought Leadership published a new report in their climate series, looking at the green skills revolution, titled Green Collar Jobs: The skills revolution Canada needs to reach net zero.

“Canada has set some of the most ambitious climate objectives in the world, bringing an abundance of challenges and opportunities for our country in the years to come. But, so far, a key pillar of our climate transition strategy has been missing; people. Our journey to net zero hinges not just on the large-scale mobilization of financial capital but also, critically, human capital.”

According to the report, 3.1 million Canadian jobs will change over the next decade due to the climate transition.

“The importance of equipping the Canadian labour force with these new green skills for the future cannot be overstated. It is the only way to get to net zero.”

Canada’s transportation, energy and manufacturing sectors will undergo the most significant early shifts, as 46 per cent of new jobs in natural resources and agriculture and 40 per cent of new jobs in trades, transport and equipment require an enhanced skillset.

Initial changes will affect highly-paid, highly-skilled workers more dramatically. Managers in engineering, architecture, utilities and manufacturing are already seeing over 50 per cent of their tasks shift due to the climate transition, five times that of managers on average.