CanREA releases white-paper for energy storage in Canada

February 7, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) released an agenda-setting paper on energy storage in Canada, authored by CanREA’s Director of Energy Storage Leonard Olien.

Entitled Laying the Foundation: Six priorities for supporting the decarbonization of Canada’s electricity grid with energy storage, this outlines CanREA’s perspective on what is required to advance energy storage in Canada.

“It is well understood that dynamic and versatile energy-storage technologies will be a cornerstone of Canada’s energy transition,” said Robert Hornung, President and CEO, CanREA. “There is tremendous opportunity for the Canadian electricity sector to leverage the potential of energy storage.”

With this paper, CanREA aims to clarify what this potential is, and how it can be leveraged to benefit all jurisdictions. It identifies six priority areas for action: education, regulation, markets, grid optimization, communities and sustainability. For each of these priorities, Laying the Foundation presents the challenge to be overcome, identifies key solutions, and outlines the specific actions recommended by CanREA.