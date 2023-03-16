Canada Post to use EVs at its Nanaimo depot

Canada Post’s Nanaimo, B.C. depot will use battery-electric corporate delivery vehicles. A total of 14 fully electric cargo vans for collection and delivery services will be replacing internal combustion engine vehicles currently in use.

“Last year, the Corporation set aside more than $1 billion to cut emissions and move forward on the electrification of its last mile fleet. This critical investment has led to important progress on Canada Post’s plan to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” said Suromitra Sanatani, chair of the board of directors, Canada Post. “Canadians expect their postal service to play a leading role in the country’s transition to a low-carbon future. It’s a responsibility that Canada Post embraces.”

The move is part of Canada Post’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, it plans to electrify half of its national fleet of 14,000 vehicles by 2030, and in turn, the entire fleet by 2040.

“Over Canada Post’s long history, the postal service has always evolved to meet the changing needs of Canadians and businesses,” said Doug Ettinger, president and CEO, Canada Post. “Our transformation plan invests billions of dollars into service, capacity and greening our operations – because we need to deliver for Canadians, whether that’s shipping parcels or helping to build a more sustainable future. When you look at the size of our network, this depot may be a small first step, but it’s an important one as we start to build momentum.”