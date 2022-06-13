Canada Post to invest in reaching net zero

June 13, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Canada Post announced key commitments to reduce its environmental footprint and reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It has invested $1 billion to cut emissions and transform its fleet. Whereas it will change over 14,000 vehicles to non-emitting transportation, with commitments to reach a 50 per cent EV fleet by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.

“We have a responsibility to Canadians, and to their children and grandchildren, to help lead the way to a more sustainable future,” said Doug Ettinger, President and CEO, Canada Post. “Canada Post has one of the biggest fleets in the country, over 68,000 employees, a significant real estate portfolio, and an extensive supply chain. The challenge ahead is great, and we know the greening of our transportation is critical. That’s why we’ve committed to net-zero operations and a fully electric fleet by 2040.”

Additionally, opening in 2023, Canada Post’s net-zero parcel sorting facility in Scarborough, Ont., will have the capacity to process over one million packages a day. The $470 million facility is the largest industrial project in Canada with a zero-carbon building standard designation.

Finally, Canada Post is launching a trial of an electric low-speed vehicle on a postal route covering neighbourhoods west of downtown Ottawa. The compact vehicle reaches maximum speeds of 40 kph. It will be used for delivery and collection activities for a year to evaluate its performance in operations and optimal safety procedures.