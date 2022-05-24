ArcelorMittal tests partial replacement of natural gas with green hydrogen

May 24, 2022 Monica Ferguson

ArcelorMittal has effectively tested the use of green hydrogen in the production of direct reduced iron at its steel plant in Contrecoeur, Quebec.

The objective of the test was to assess the ability to replace the use of natural gas with green hydrogen in the iron ore reduction process. During this first test, 6.8 per cent of natural gas was replaced with green hydrogen during a 24-hour period, which contributed to a measurable reduction in CO 2 emissions.

The green hydrogen used in the test was produced by a third-party owned electrolyser and was then transported to Contrecoeur. Importantly, the iron ore reduction process alone contributes to more than 75 per cent of ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada’s (AMLPC) overall CO 2 emissions.

“We have just demonstrated that Quebec can become a global pioneer in the production of low CO 2 steel, by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions,” said François Perras, President and CEO, AMLPC.

AMLPC is evaluating the possibility of carrying out further tests in the coming months by increasing the use of green hydrogen at the DRI plant, which could eventually reduce CO 2 emissions in Contrecoeur by several hundred thousand tonnes per year. The potential use of electrolysers to produce green hydrogen in Contrecoeur will depend on certain criteria, particularly the availability of sufficient electricity to power the units.