Alimentation Couche Tard deploys its first North American EV fast charger

May 20, 2022 The Canadian Press

LAVAL, Que. (CP) – Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says it has deployed the first of hundreds of electric vehicle fast chargers that will be available at 200 locations across North America over the next two years.

The convenience store retailer says the first fast charger was activated Friday at a new prototype Circle K store in Rock Hill, S.C.

The Quebec-based company, which has charging stations in Europe, says it will use the Rock Hill site to better understand customer needs, track driver usage and evaluate impacts on in-store traffic.

The city was selected as the first site for EV charging because of its location along a fast-growing commuter and travel corridor in a major metropolitan area where EV traffic is anticipated to grow.

Network expansion in the U.S. and Canada will be in areas with strong EV adoption and available electric delivery infrastructure.

The company introduced EV charging stations four years ago in Norway, where electric vehicles are common. It has a network of more than 1,000 chargers at more than 230 Circle K stores in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

“We are committed to playing a key role in meeting our customers’ evolving mobility needs as demand for sustainable energy choices continues to grow in all of our markets,” stated Louise Warner, Couche-Tard’s senior vice-president, global fuels, in a news release.

“Having established Circle K as a leading destination for EV charging in Norway, we are excited to build off our ongoing expansion in Europe to now bring this capability to our North American Circle K and Couche-Tard customers.”