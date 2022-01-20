Alberta to accelerate carbon capture projects with $30 million funding

January 20, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Government of Alberta is providing $30 million to Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA), from the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction fund, to accelerate development of industrial-scale carbon capture and transportation technology solutions in Alberta.

Emissions Reduction Alberta’s (ERA) Carbon Capture Kickstart: Design and Engineering’s funding competition supports pre-construction design and engineering. It is focused on site-specific carbon capture, direct air capture, and strategic CO 2 transportation infrastructure. Proposals can address emissions across industrial sectors: power generation, cement production, manufacturing, oil and gas, and more. All proposals must target specific large final emitter sites in Alberta. The application deadline is March 3.

“On the path to net-zero emissions, carbon capture will be a key pillar of the effort to transform how we produce and use energy,” said Steve MacDonald, CEO, ERA. “By incenting collaboration and helping to build the case for investment, this funding creates momentum for further technology development and applications.”

ERA will contribute up to 50 per cent of the project cost to a maximum of $7.5 million. ERA will identify opportunities to leverage funding for this call with support from other funding agencies, such as Natural Resources Canada.

“Alberta has played a leading role in the scale up and commercialization of CCUS technologies and has been the host of several world-first commercial projects,” said Sonya Savage, Minister, Energy. “The Carbon Capture Kickstart competition will help establish a larger roster of investment-ready projects and position Alberta as a world-leader in developing CCUS technologies the world needs for emissions reductions.”